Grab a new book for as cheap as 50 cents at Springfield book sale

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Friends of the Library Fall 2023 Book Sale begins Wednesday at 10 a.m. in the E*Plex at the Ozark Empire Fairgrounds, 3001 N. Grant Ave. The book sale offers like-new, bargain-priced books, DVDs, CDs, audiobooks, vinyl records, games and puzzles. Adult, young adult and children’s books and most audiovisuals are $1 or less. Better books are $2 and up.

Steve Long is the president of Friends of the Library, he said this book sale is a staple to the Ozarks and they get many volunteers each year to help out.

“About 500 volunteers will come through the door. Some folks come and work a shift for 4 hours, some will work open to close the entire sale,” Long said. “We are beholden to the volunteers, we couldn’t do this without our volunteers.”

Long said being able to provide cheaper books to the community helps get people of all ages into reading.

“Reading is critical to knowing. If you can read, you can do anything else in the world. We see it as a big part of our mission to provide reasonably priced books,” Long said. “Even the better books that are $5 or $6, are still reasonably priced. It gets books into the hands of the people that probably couldn’t afford it or may not have ready access to a library.”

The book sale runs through Sunday evening, times are listed below:

Wednesday-Friday, Sept. 13-15, 10 a.m.-8 p.m.

Saturday, Half-Price Day, Sept. 16, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Sunday’s Bag Day, Sept. 17, is 1-5 p.m. when everything you can jam in a sack is $1, or $5 from Better Books.

Parking and admission are free. Friends accept cash or checks only. If you want to see more information about the Friends of the Library Fall book sale, visit the Library’s website.

