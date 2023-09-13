Greene County Commission begins second round of ARPA funding for small busineses

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) - Small businesses in Greene County may apply for American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding.

The application period stays open for three weeks, lasting until October 4. The commission allocated $2.5 million for this round. County businesses with less than 100 employees are eligible for a maximum award of $49,999. Businesses can complete the application process at arp.greenecountymo.gov.

The county will use federal ARPA guidelines to determine award eligibility. Businesses must demonstrate the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and provide supporting documentation. Awards will be adjusted considering the size of the business and if it received additional pandemic funds.

The eligibility criteria include:

The business must be located in Greene County, Missouri.

The business must be a for-profit or family-owned business that employs 100 or fewer employees, including the owner(s).

The business must not employ undocumented immigrant workers and must be enrolled in E-Verify if they employ W-2 employees.

The business must have existed in Greene County, Missouri, as of March 1st, 2020.

The business must demonstrate the existence of negative impacts incurred as a result of the COVID-19 public health emergency since March 1st, 2020.

The business is not suspended or debarred from the use of federal funds.

Businesses can claim revenue loss mitigation as an allowable use of ARPA funding outlined by the U.S. Treasury Department. Funds may be used to mitigate financial hardship such as declines in revenues or impacts of periods of business closure, for example, by supporting payroll and benefits costs, costs to retain employees, mortgage, rent, or utility costs, and other operating costs.

Businesses cannot use ARPA funds for the following expenditures:

Paying non-business debt, such as personal credit cards, for purchases not associated with the business

Personal expenses such as buying a new family car or making repairs to a home

Direct financing to political activities or paying off taxes and fines

Purchase of personal items

The purchase of drugs, tobacco, and/or alcohol

Food and entertainment

Bonuses

Travel not associated with direct business operations

Approximately $3.6 million was awarded to over 300 businesses in the county’s first round of ARPA small business funding in 2022.

“Small businesses and their employees are vital to our local economy and way of life,” said Commissioner John Russell. “They provide good jobs, services, and products to our community and a sense of connection that only comes from small business. We are thrilled to launch this final round of small business relief to those Greene County businesses that need it as we continue to make small businesses and their employees a priority.”

Greene County has received a total of $56.9 million in ARPA funds, which must be allocated by Dec. 31, 2024. All projects funded by the county must be completed by Dec. 31, 2026.

For additional information or answers to questions, please contact the county ARPA team at arpinfo@greenecounymo.gov or 417-799-1563.

