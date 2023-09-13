InvestigateTV+ - Season 1; Episode 3

A closer look at hot car deaths. How poor sleep could signal a more serious issue. Plus, a beekeeper teaches the next generation.
By InvestigateTV staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 9:54 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(InvestigateTV) — Dozens of children are killed in hot cars every year in the U.S. We reveal the new technology that’s rolling out in hopes of preventing more deaths – and why advocates say it doesn’t go far enough. Plus, if you toss and turn in your sleep, it could be a sign of a more serious issue, according to doctors, and we show you how a beekeeper is raising the next generation of enthusiasts.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pastor resigns from Stoutland School Board amidst backlash from autism comments during sermon
Police are looking for a wanted fugitive who rammed into a Greene County deputy’s patrol car...
Fugitive rams Greene County deputy’s patrol car and escapes pursuit
Melissa Coupland
FOLLOW-UP: Task9 shares its side after Christian County deputies arrest security guard working at Chadwick Schools
New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) warms up before playing against the Buffalo Bills...
Jets QB Aaron Rodgers has a torn left Achilles tendon and will miss the rest of the season
High clouds won't affect our afternoon temperatures much, with highs mainly in the upper 70s.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Near perfection

Latest News

The Missouri Department of Conservation is asking turkey hunters to save and share feathers...
Mo. Dept. of Conservation asks hunters to save feathers from fall turkey harvest
Police say a disturbance Tuesday night ended with a man being shot in the leg in Springfield.
Man shot in the leg in Springfield, Mo.
Courtesy: Springfield Police Dept.
SAY WHAT? Officers rescue lemur from Springfield neighborhood
Arkansas Sen. Blake Johnson, R-Corning, speaks during a meeting of the Senate Committee on...
Arkansas governor seeks exemption on travel and security records, backs off other changes
Area physicians say September and October are the best times to get your flu shot this year.
What’s Going Around: Flu shots