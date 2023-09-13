Live Live Well: The group most likely to suffer loneliness

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - You’ve probably heard that the U.S. Surgeon General has declared we’re in an epidemic of loneliness. And we’re seeing more research pointing to a higher risk for heart disease, stroke, and dementia among the socially isolated.

Clinical Psychologist Dr. Jennifer Baker says that men between 35 and 55 are often the loneliest group. They’re busy raising a family and working. She says men do interact with people at work. And they might stand side by side with other men on the soccer field. But when it comes to finding the person you’d call in the middle of the night, who would that be? That’s where men really struggle, where most women can identify someone. Changing that takes work.

“You might have to invite someone else to do something with you,” explained Baker. “Or because men tend to form friendships with people that they do something together with, they like to play golf together, their fishing buddy or something that they enjoy an activity.”

Dr. Baker says you might have to make yourself a little uncomfortable or feel a little awkward in making connections with other men. She has a podcast on this topic. You can listen here.

