Man shot in the leg in Springfield, Mo.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -Police say a disturbance Tuesday night ended with a man being shot in the leg.

Police were called to the intersection of National and Turner at 9:30 p.m. for a report of several shots fired. They found shell casings on the street.

Shortly after officers arrived they were told that a man showed up at Cox North with a gunshot wound. Officers believe the victim was involved in a disturbance with several people.

Police interviewed some people at a house in the 2200 block of North Pickwick, but so far no one has been taken into custody.

