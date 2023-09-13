Man shot in the leg in Springfield, Mo.
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 5:54 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -Police say a disturbance Tuesday night ended with a man being shot in the leg.
Police were called to the intersection of National and Turner at 9:30 p.m. for a report of several shots fired. They found shell casings on the street.
Shortly after officers arrived they were told that a man showed up at Cox North with a gunshot wound. Officers believe the victim was involved in a disturbance with several people.
Police interviewed some people at a house in the 2200 block of North Pickwick, but so far no one has been taken into custody.
