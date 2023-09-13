Ozarks Healthcare in West Plains, Mo., reduces staff by 130 positions

Ozarks Healthcare Medical Building
Ozarks Healthcare Medical Building(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 10:00 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST PLAINS, Mo. (KY3) - Ozarks Healthcare in West Plains announced staff reductions on Tuesday.

The 64-year-old healthcare organization reduced its workforce by approximately 130 full-time equivalent positions due to inflation. Of the cuts, 30 included vacant positions, and another 30 changed from full-time to part-time.

“Our mission has always been and will remain to provide exceptional and compassionate care to all we serve, and we are deeply committed to that mission,” Tom Keller, Ozarks Healthcare President and CEO said. “This means we must take the difficult steps and measures to meet these challenging times so we can ensure our financial stability.”

According to Becker’s Hospital Review, healthcare organizations across the United States have laid off more than 40,000 people within the first seven months of 2023, citing inflation and higher cost of labor as the culprit.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtesy: William Davis
Arkansas man charged after leading law enforcement on multi-county chase that ended in Wright County
Table Rock Lake
Republic, Mo. man in serious condition after being hit by propeller of a pontoon boat at Table Rock Lake
Highs in the 80s this weekend
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: 70s staying for awhile
FILE: Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones (95) celebrates after getting a sack...
Chris Jones ends holdout, agrees to contract with Chiefs
Melissa Coupland
FOLLOW-UP: Task9 shares its side after Christian County deputies arrest security guard working at Chadwick Schools

Latest News

St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Adam Wainwright throws to the Baltimore Orioles in the...
Adam Wainwright finally earns his 199th victory, and Cardinals top AL-leading Orioles
Kansas City Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. forces out Chicago White Sox's Gavin Sheets at...
Cease leads White Sox to 6-2 win in doubleheader opener, sending Royals to 101st loss
Eagle stop in North Springfield hit by burglars
Burglars hit Springfield convenience store 4 times in one month
Gas station in North Springfield hit by burglars four times in August