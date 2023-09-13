Ozarks Healthcare in West Plains, Mo., reduces staff by 130 positions

WEST PLAINS, Mo. (KY3) - Ozarks Healthcare in West Plains announced staff reductions on Tuesday.

The 64-year-old healthcare organization reduced its workforce by approximately 130 full-time equivalent positions due to inflation. Of the cuts, 30 included vacant positions, and another 30 changed from full-time to part-time.

“Our mission has always been and will remain to provide exceptional and compassionate care to all we serve, and we are deeply committed to that mission,” Tom Keller, Ozarks Healthcare President and CEO said. “This means we must take the difficult steps and measures to meet these challenging times so we can ensure our financial stability.”

According to Becker’s Hospital Review, healthcare organizations across the United States have laid off more than 40,000 people within the first seven months of 2023, citing inflation and higher cost of labor as the culprit.

