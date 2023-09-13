Police investigate crash involving motorcycle in Springfield

Police say a motorcyclist suffered serious injuries in a crash in Springfield on Wednesday.
Police say a motorcyclist suffered serious injuries in a crash in Springfield on Wednesday.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 5:37 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police say a motorcyclist suffered serious injuries in a crash in Springfield on Wednesday.

Officers responded to the crash around 5 p.m. at the intersection of Glenstone and Grand. Investigators say the driver of a vehicle turned westbound onto Grand and hit the motorcyclist.

Emergency crews rushed the motorcyclist to the hospital. It appears the other driver did not suffer any injuries.

The crash backed up traffic for a short time.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pastor resigns from Stoutland School Board amidst backlash from autism comments during sermon
Police are looking for a wanted fugitive who rammed into a Greene County deputy’s patrol car...
Fugitive rams Greene County deputy’s patrol car and escapes pursuit
Great weather for the next few days
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: 80s returning soon
Melissa Coupland
FOLLOW-UP: Task9 shares its side after Christian County deputies arrest security guard working at Chadwick Schools
Law enforcement officers escort Danelo Cavalcante from a Pennsylvania State Police barracks in...
Escaped murderer Danelo Cavalcante is captured in Pa. with the help of dogs and a heat-sensing plane

Latest News

You’ve probably heard that the U.S. Surgeon General has declared we’re in an epidemic of...
Live Life Well: Who would you call in the middle of the night?
KY3's Joe Hickman reports.
Missouri Job Center discussing the difficulties of hiring young workers
KY3's Marina Silva reports.
Police, businesses prepare for Bikefest begins at Lake of the Ozarks
Missouri lawmakers on Wednesday failed to override any of the governor’s budget vetoes,...
Missouri lawmakers fail to override Gov. Parson’s vetoes, and instead accept pared-back state budget