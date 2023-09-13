Police investigate crash involving motorcycle in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police say a motorcyclist suffered serious injuries in a crash in Springfield on Wednesday.

Officers responded to the crash around 5 p.m. at the intersection of Glenstone and Grand. Investigators say the driver of a vehicle turned westbound onto Grand and hit the motorcyclist.

Emergency crews rushed the motorcyclist to the hospital. It appears the other driver did not suffer any injuries.

The crash backed up traffic for a short time.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.