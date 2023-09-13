Police say 2-wheeled vehicle thefts increasing in Springfield, Mo.

By KY3 Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 4:22 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Between August 21 and 27, Springfield police reported 11 thefts of motorcycles, mopeds, and scooters. Those thefts accounted for half of the number of vehicle thefts reported to the Springfield Police Department during that time.

“Anytime you park, turn it off, take the keys with you. If you can lock it up in a secondary manner, do so to help protect that item to make sure it’s going to be there when you come out from wherever you are,” says Cris Swaters, Springfield Police Department

These thefts can happen anytime, anywhere, even at your house or office. And it’s not just a certain type of bike.

“Well, evenly split about half and half between scooters and motorcycles,” says Swaters.

When keeping your property safe, it’s important to remember personal responsibility.

“There were several that were left unlocked or had the keys left near them,” says Swaters

