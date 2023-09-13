SAY WHAT? Officers rescue lemur from Springfield neighborhood

Courtesy: Springfield Police Dept.
Courtesy: Springfield Police Dept.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 9:19 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Officers rescued a lemur from a Springfield neighborhood. Wait what?

Officers responded to Kimbrough and Woodland following a report of a lemur in the road. After a short pursuit, the officers captured the creature. They snuggled it up in a towel.

The owners reported the pet lemur missing. Police connected them with animal control for a reunion.

Lemurs are native to Madagascar. Lemurs are small with pointed snouts, large eyes, and long tails.

