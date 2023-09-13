Seeing more armadillos? How they can help your garden, too

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Seeing more armadillos?

The animals are a pretty common sight in Missouri, especially here in the southern portion. The animals are most active from twilight through the early morning hours.

They also burrow, making holes 15 feet long. You find them in brush and around stumps in your yard. They can make a big mess in your garden or lawn. But they can become helpful, too.

“Armadillos help control those garden pests such as Japanese beetles and other grubs that grow up into insects that can hurt our gardens and our farm crops,” said Francis Skalicky of the Missouri Department of Conservation.

If an armadillo is causing issues in your yard, you do have the choice to remove it. Consider live-trapping them and relocating them. The Missouri Department of Conservation says shooting them should be a last resort.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.