Seeing more armadillos? How they can help your garden, too

By KY3 Staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 8:24 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Seeing more armadillos?

The animals are a pretty common sight in Missouri, especially here in the southern portion. The animals are most active from twilight through the early morning hours.

They also burrow, making holes 15 feet long. You find them in brush and around stumps in your yard. They can make a big mess in your garden or lawn. But they can become helpful, too.

“Armadillos help control those garden pests such as Japanese beetles and other grubs that grow up into insects that can hurt our gardens and our farm crops,” said Francis Skalicky of the Missouri Department of Conservation.

If an armadillo is causing issues in your yard, you do have the choice to remove it. Consider live-trapping them and relocating them. The Missouri Department of Conservation says shooting them should be a last resort.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtesy: William Davis
Arkansas man charged after leading law enforcement on multi-county chase that ended in Wright County
Table Rock Lake
Republic, Mo. man in serious condition after being hit by propeller of a pontoon boat at Table Rock Lake
Highs in the 80s this weekend
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: 70s staying for awhile
FILE: Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones (95) celebrates after getting a sack...
Chris Jones ends holdout, agrees to contract with Chiefs
Melissa Coupland
FOLLOW-UP: Task9 shares its side after Christian County deputies arrest security guard working at Chadwick Schools

Latest News

The animals are a pretty common sight in Missouri, especially here in the southern portion.
Seeing more armadillos? How they can help your garden, too
Anthony Neushawn Humphrey, 31 Photo taken: 08/2023
CRIME STOPPERS: Greene County fugitive should be considered armed and dangerous
Mercy Hospital/Lebanon, Mo.
Southern Missouri U.S. Rep. Smith pushes for answers on rural healthcare
Pastor resigns from Stoutland School Board amidst backlash from autism comments during sermon