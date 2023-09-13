Starbucks releases new Halloween-themed cups

By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 12:30 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Halloween is still seven weeks away, but a lot of businesses are already cashing in on spooky season enthusiasm.

Many retailers are releasing Halloween merchandise as early as July.

Starbucks is one such company jumping on the “Boo” bandwagon.

The coffee giant is out with this year’s Halloween drinkware lineup. It includes new tumblers, cold cups, mugs and more.

The drinkware hits shelves this month at participating U.S. locations for a limited time and while supplies last.

The items range in price from $14.95 to $29.95.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pastor resigns from Stoutland School Board amidst backlash from autism comments during sermon
Police are looking for a wanted fugitive who rammed into a Greene County deputy’s patrol car...
Fugitive rams Greene County deputy’s patrol car and escapes pursuit
Melissa Coupland
FOLLOW-UP: Task9 shares its side after Christian County deputies arrest security guard working at Chadwick Schools
High clouds won't affect our afternoon temperatures much, with highs mainly in the upper 70s.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Near perfection
New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) warms up before playing against the Buffalo Bills...
Jets QB Aaron Rodgers has a torn left Achilles tendon and will miss the rest of the season

Latest News

Officers rescued a lemur from a Springfield neighborhood.
SAY WHAT? Officers rescue lemur from Springfield neighborhood
Former President Donald Trump holds a spatula with a hamburger on it as he works the grill...
Trump waives right to speedy trial as Georgia prosecutor seeks to try him with 18 others next month
FILE - Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., talks to reporters at the Capitol in...
McCarthy shores up Republican support for Biden impeachment inquiry, as White House goes on offense
Watching a weak storm system by this weekend
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Nice & warm for the next few days