Athlete of the Week: Ethan Larson, Laquey soccer

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

For Laquey boys soccer, this year is a bit of a balancing act. So before the season, Hornets Head Coach Aaron Thier had a conversation with a senior who’s chasing down some individual records. “I had a talk with him and a few of the other kids before the season began,” Thier said. “In the end, it’s the long game. We’re in it for the state title. The individual accolades come along with it.”

After a 42-goal season, Ethan Larson entered this year needing 48 goals to tie the school record. He’s on board with his coach’s plan.

“Other people have seasons coming, and this is my last one,” Ethan said. “People have to get their seasons to come and their senior years. We have to get ready for our team, and we can’t do that if one person or two people are singlehandedly trying to go for their own stats.”

