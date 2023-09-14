Businesses, police prepared for Bikefest at Lake of the Ozarks

LAKE OZARK, Mo. (KY3) -Thousands of people are expected to be at the Lake of the Ozarks this week for the annual Bikefest.

”It’s starting to ramp up. Tomorrow, we should see a lot more business. Through the weekend, we should be busy,” said Richard Crammins, the manager of Stewarts Restaurant on the strip.

Visitors bring their motorcycles, show them off, meet other bikers, and see old friends.

“We have people that come from Canada to this thing. I’ve talked to people who we had people last year that shipped their bike over from Hawaii and rode up for it,” said Jason Burley, the organizer of the event.

More people means more of a need for local first responders.

“We’ve been working with the local law enforcement agencies to include the Highway Patrol, both sheriff’s offices, Camden County and Miller County. We’ve reached out to the local smaller agencies like Camdenton, Iberia, Eldon, Sunrise Beach, and Versailles. They’re all sending us officers down throughout the weekend to help staff the event for us,” said Chief Jeff Christensen.

This event also means more people on the road.

”Just really watch out for the motorcycles, you know, they’re, they’re down here to have a good time. Some of them aren’t from the area. So they don’t know the roads,” said Chief Christensen.

