Cassville School District unveils its new fleet of electric buses

CASSVILLE, Mo. (KY3) - The Cassville School District unveiled its new fleet of electric school buses.

On Thursday, representatives from the Environmental Protection Agency joined students and staff from Cassville Schools to celebrate five new electric buses.

The EPA gave the district nearly $2 million in grant funding to make the change.

District leaders say the new vehicles will boost the school system’s budget and reduce pollution from diesel engines.

Cassville is one of 25 districts in Missouri benefitting from the EPA’s Clean School Bus Program. Agency leaders say diesel pollution is linked to asthma and other conditions that harm kids’ health.

