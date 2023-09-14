Christian County commissioners break ground on new government plaza

OZARK, Mo. (KY3) - The Christian County Commission broke ground on the county’s new government plaza.

The ceremony marked the first step in moving buildings to the new location. The commission plans to build structures for the county’s operational staff, recycling center, maintenance, and storage.

Future Phases will include construction for the future offices of elected officials and their departments.

“Our plan to move, strategically move, to one location at a time, people like that,” said Christian County Presiding Commissioner Lynn Morris.

The project also includes the development of a half mile walking trail and the inclusion of a small outdoor performance venue.

