Driver from Walnut Grove, Mo. seriously hurt in a crash west of Springfield

The Missouri Highway Patrol investigates a serious crash west of Springfield.
The Missouri Highway Patrol investigates a serious crash west of Springfield.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 6:16 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
NEAR SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -Two people are in the hospital after a crash Wednesday night on Missouri 266.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Kally Oliva Whitman, 21, of Walnut Grove pulled in front of a pickup truck while making a turn off of Farm Road 99. The car and pickup ran off the road and hit a fence.

Whitman is being treated for serious injuries. A passenger in the pickup suffered minor injuries.

