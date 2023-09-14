Driver from Walnut Grove, Mo. seriously hurt in a crash west of Springfield

NEAR SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -Two people are in the hospital after a crash Wednesday night on Missouri 266.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Kally Oliva Whitman, 21, of Walnut Grove pulled in front of a pickup truck while making a turn off of Farm Road 99. The car and pickup ran off the road and hit a fence.

Whitman is being treated for serious injuries. A passenger in the pickup suffered minor injuries.

