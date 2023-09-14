Health, Happiness, and Fun Fair for seniors aims to improve your well-being

Health, Happiness & Fun Fair sign goes up inside the E-Plex.
By Reagan Di Trolio
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 4:13 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Health, Happiness & Fun Fair is the perfect place for seniors to learn about all the different ways to improve their health and well-being. Plus, it’s free to attend.

The health fair goes from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursday at the Ozark Empire Fairgrounds E-Plex. It’s presented by KY3 Inc. and Missouri Insurance Advisors.

Ryan Mooneyham with Missouri Insurance Advisors said one of the main goals of the health fair is for people to learn something new.

“The biggest thing for you as a senior living in your golden years is maybe you don’t know how to prepare an estate plan, or maybe you haven’t been happy with your health services, and you want to change,” Mooneyham said. “Maybe you’re a veteran, and you need to get more information from the veteran services. Those resources are available this weekend.”

Close to 70 vendors will fill the fair to teach you different ways to stay healthy in your golden years.

“We have your vision, we have your hearing, we have chiropractic. Mercy will be here, which has multiple departments. We’ll have pediatric, volunteer services, different things that they offer through the hospital,” Mooneyham said.

He also said there will be a big emphasis on Medicare, too.

KY3’s Ashley Reynolds will be at the fair all day Thursday. She will host On Your Side’s Scam School at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. You’ll be able to learn about the latest scams in the area and how to protect your family and wallet better. On Your Side will show you the red flags so you’re not duped.

KY3 will also have many other on-air personalities attending the fair. You’ll be able to meet with them and get autographs signed.

