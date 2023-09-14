Judge sentences Nixa, Mo., man in Peeping Tom case

By Ashley Reynolds
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 7:24 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
NIXA, Mo. (KY3) - A Nixa man accused of being a Peeping Tom entered an Alford plea of trespassing right before trial.

A judge sentenced Kyle Piepmeier to one year of unsupervised probation. An Alford plea means Piepmeier doesn’t admit guilt but concedes a conviction is likely.

Investigators say home security cameras captured Kyle Piepmeier looking into a neighbor’s bedroom window. It happened in the Pembrook Place subdivision east of Nixa High School.

Previous Coverage October 2021: https://www.ky3.com/2021/10/05/your-side-woman-says-home-security-cameras-catch-peeping-tom-nixa/

Previous Coverage June 2022: https://www.ky3.com/2022/06/08/prosecutor-files-charges-against-nixa-mo-man-accused-being-peeping-tom/

