Judge sentences Nixa, Mo., man in Peeping Tom case

NIXA, Mo. (KY3) - A Nixa man accused of being a Peeping Tom entered an Alford plea of trespassing right before trial.

A judge sentenced Kyle Piepmeier to one year of unsupervised probation. An Alford plea means Piepmeier doesn’t admit guilt but concedes a conviction is likely.

Investigators say home security cameras captured Kyle Piepmeier looking into a neighbor’s bedroom window. It happened in the Pembrook Place subdivision east of Nixa High School.

