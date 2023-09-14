Missouri Highway Patrol investigates serious crash west of Springfield, Mo.

The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating a serious crash west of Springfield.
The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating a serious crash west of Springfield.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 8:40 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEAR SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating a serious crash west of Springfield.

Troopers responded to the two-vehicle crash at State Highway 266 and State Highway AB. The crash blocked the intersection.

Investigators are looking into the cause of the crash, and have not said how many people were injured.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pastor resigns from Stoutland School Board amidst backlash from autism comments during sermon
Police are looking for a wanted fugitive who rammed into a Greene County deputy’s patrol car...
Fugitive rams Greene County deputy’s patrol car and escapes pursuit
MGN Online
Police arrest 2 juveniles in a shooting incident in Springfield, Mo.
Cold front arrives Saturday
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: 80s returning soon
Law enforcement officers escort Danelo Cavalcante from a Pennsylvania State Police barracks in...
Escaped murderer Danelo Cavalcante is captured in Pa. with the help of dogs and a heat-sensing plane

Latest News

One of our viewers is worried about the safety of drivers in the deaf community during a...
Fact Finders: The ways to improve safety for deaf drivers during traffic stops
Hands on Wheel
Fact Finders: Ensuring safety at traffic stops
Over 40 local employers met at Springfield's Job Center to discuss their shared frustrations...
Springfield’s Missouri Job Center hosts roundtable about lack of youth involvement in workforce
Prosecutor files charges against Nixa, Mo. man accused of being a ‘Peeping Tom’
Judge sentences Nixa, Mo., man in Peeping Tom case