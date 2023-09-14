Mo. ‘Shakeout’ earthquake drill coming Oct. 19

[FILE PHOTO] Missouri is one of 14 participating central U.S. states that could be impacted by...
[FILE PHOTO] Missouri is one of 14 participating central U.S. states that could be impacted by a New Madrid Seismic Zone earthquake.(KFVS)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 1:13 PM CDT|Updated: 24 hours ago
MISSOURI (KFVS) - Registration is open for the 2023 Great Central U.S. ShakeOut earthquake drill.

According to a release from the Missouri State Emergency Management Agency, the drill will be Thursday, October 19 at 10:19 a.m.

Missouri is one of 14 participating central U.S. states that could be impacted by a New Madrid Seismic Zone earthquake.

“Missouri is home to a very large and active seismic zone,” State Emergency Management Agency Director Jim Remillard said in a news release. “Earthquakes occur without warning, so it’s important to prepare now. The ShakeOut drill is a great opportunity to practice so you know what to do when the shaking starts.”

For the drill, Missourians will practice the “drop, cover, hold on” technique:

  • DROP to your hands and knees
  • COVER your head and neck with your hands and arms under a table or desk if you can
  • HOLD ON until the shaking stops

To sign up for the ShakeOut, you can register online here.

Schools, businesses, community organizations or any other group can register as well as families and individuals. Once registered, you will receive regular updates on the drill and information on earthquake preparedness and safety.

The New Madrid Seismic Zone is one of the most active earthquake zones in the country, averaging more than 200 small quakes per year.

According to SEMA, another major earthquake in this zone would be felt not only in Missouri but throughout the Midwest, damaging much of the southern and eastern parts of the state, including the St. Louis metropolitan area.

To learn more about earthquakes in Missouri and how to prepare, you can click here to visit SEMA online.

