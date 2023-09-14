Olivia Rodrigo announces T-Mobile Center tour date

FILE: Olivia Rodrigo performs on NBC's "Today" show at Rockefeller Plaza on Friday, Sept. 8,...
FILE: Olivia Rodrigo performs on NBC's "Today" show at Rockefeller Plaza on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)(Charles Sykes | Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 10:06 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - In order to avoid bots and reduce resale markets, fans of Olivia Rodrigo are encouraged to register ahead of time for tickets for her GUTS world tour. Not a bad idea, right?

Rodrigo announced Wednesday that the tour in support of her second studio album, GUTS, which was released Sept. 8, will include a stop in Kansas City.

The multi-platinum, three-time GRAMMY award-winning will perform at the T-Mobile Center on Friday, July 26, 2024.

Rodrigo’s GUTS world tour kicks off a 57-date run in February before visiting KC in July. GUTS was the follow-up to Rodrigo’s four-time Platinum 2021 full-length debut SOUR and features her No. 1 hit “vampire” as well as other hits.

Fans are asked to register ahead of tickets going on sale in an effort to help block bots, reduce resale and get more tickets directly into the hands of fans who want to attend the show. Fans are now able to register until Sunday, Sept. 17 at 9 p.m. CT. Once registration closed, fans will be randomly selected to receive a code that grants them access to the sales on Wednesday, Sept. 20 and Thursday, Sept. 21.

More details can be found here.

