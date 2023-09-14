Southwest Camden County Fire Protection District adds new fire hydrants

MACKS CREEK, Mo. (KY3) - Firefighters in one Ozarks area hope some new additions will make fighting fires easier.

“We’ve never had fire hydrants before in our district. So we’re pretty excited about it,” said Chief James Hufferd with Southwest Camden County Fire Protection District.

He says until now, they had to get creative about bringing water to fires.

”We used to get them from the base of the water tower, or we get it out of the lake or the creek, or most time it was mutual aid from other departments that come in, Bring us water,” said Chief Hufferd.

It was the water district that stepped in to help.

”They got a grant. With their help, they also set up where we could have some hydrants in our district. I’m very grateful to them because if it wasn’t for the grant and them improving their water supplies that they have, we wouldn’t be where we are right now,” said Chief Hufferd.

Chief Hufferd says he appreciates the help.

”I’m just very grateful to the water district to consider us whenever they put in their new water lines that they decided to put hydrants with us.”

