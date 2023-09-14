Springfield-Greene County Health Dept. waiting for new supply of COVID-19 vaccines

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) - As of September 12, the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) have authorized two new monovalent vaccines that are effective against currently circulating variants of SARS-CoV-2.

The updated Moderna and Pfizer vaccines are approved for those six months and older. According to the ACIP, everyone ages 5 and older should receive at least one dose of an updated COVID-19 mRNA vaccine this year.

With this authorization of the new formula, existing vaccine types are no longer authorized for individuals 12 years of age and older. Starting today, Springfield-Greene County Health is temporarily halting COVID-19 vaccines to individuals 12 years and older. While the new Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines have been approved by the FDA and ACIP, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services must still make their recommendations to local public health agencies.

After this recommendation and we receive the new supply, the health department will begin offering updated vaccines. Springfield-Greene County Health Department expects to have these new vaccines by the end of September, but a date has not been confirmed.

Additionally, new requirements are now in place to receive a COVID-19 vaccine through Springfield-Greene County Health. Due to changes in vaccine funding, the Health Department will only administer COVID-19 vaccines to those who are underinsured or uninsured. Those with private or commercial insurance should visit Vaccine417.com to view other vaccine offerings in the community.

Certain individuals, including those who are immunocompromised or children under the age of 5, may require additional doses of the new vaccine. Individuals should contact their healthcare provider for specific recommendations as they apply to their situation.

Updated vaccine opportunities across the community will continue to be available for all to access at Vaccine417.com.

