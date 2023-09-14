Taste of the Ozarks: Peach Pecan Dump Cake

By KY3 Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 1:09 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - It’s pecan season in the Ozarks. Try this pecan cake.

Peach Pecan Dump Cake

Ingredients:

  • 1 box yellow cake mix
  • 1 small can of lemon-lime soda
  • 1 stick of butter
  • 1 10-12 oz package of frozen peaches
  • 1/3 cup chopped pecans

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. In a 9x13 baking dish, add frozen peaches. Evenly sprinkle dry cake mix over the top of the frozen peaches. Even pour a can of lemon-lime soda over dry cake mix. Cut butter into thin squares and evenly distribute squares over the top of the cake mix and soda. Sprinkle with chopped pecans. Bake in a 350-degree oven for 35-40 minutes or until the top of the cake is golden brown and firm. Serve with whipped cream or ice cream.

The recipe serves 6-8.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say a motorcyclist suffered serious injuries in a crash in Springfield on Wednesday.
Police identify motorcyclist killed in crash in Springfield, Mo., on Wednesday
Pastor resigns from Stoutland School Board amidst backlash from autism comments during sermon
MGN Online
Police arrest 2 juveniles in a shooting incident in Springfield, Mo.
Courtesy: Springfield Police Dept.
SAY WHAT? Officers rescue lemur from Springfield neighborhood
Law enforcement officers escort Danelo Cavalcante from a Pennsylvania State Police barracks in...
Escaped murderer Danelo Cavalcante is captured in Pa. with the help of dogs and a heat-sensing plane

Latest News

Chef Nicole shares the recipe.
Taste of the Ozarks: Peach Pecan Dump Cake
Cooking with Kaitlyn: Quick and easy Cheesecake
Cooking with Kaitlyn: Quick and easy cheesecake
Chef Nicole shares the recipe.
Taste of the Ozarks: Blueberry, Ham & Swiss Paninis
Taste of the Ozarks: Blueberry, Ham & Swiss Paninis
Taste of the Ozarks: Blueberry, Ham & Swiss Paninis