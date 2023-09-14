Taste of the Ozarks: Peach Pecan Dump Cake

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - It’s pecan season in the Ozarks. Try this pecan cake.

Peach Pecan Dump Cake

Ingredients:

1 box yellow cake mix

1 small can of lemon-lime soda

1 stick of butter

1 10-12 oz package of frozen peaches

1/3 cup chopped pecans

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. In a 9x13 baking dish, add frozen peaches. Evenly sprinkle dry cake mix over the top of the frozen peaches. Even pour a can of lemon-lime soda over dry cake mix. Cut butter into thin squares and evenly distribute squares over the top of the cake mix and soda. Sprinkle with chopped pecans. Bake in a 350-degree oven for 35-40 minutes or until the top of the cake is golden brown and firm. Serve with whipped cream or ice cream.

The recipe serves 6-8.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.