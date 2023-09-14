Taste of the Ozarks: Peach Pecan Dump Cake
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 1:09 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - It’s pecan season in the Ozarks. Try this pecan cake.
Peach Pecan Dump Cake
Ingredients:
- 1 box yellow cake mix
- 1 small can of lemon-lime soda
- 1 stick of butter
- 1 10-12 oz package of frozen peaches
- 1/3 cup chopped pecans
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. In a 9x13 baking dish, add frozen peaches. Evenly sprinkle dry cake mix over the top of the frozen peaches. Even pour a can of lemon-lime soda over dry cake mix. Cut butter into thin squares and evenly distribute squares over the top of the cake mix and soda. Sprinkle with chopped pecans. Bake in a 350-degree oven for 35-40 minutes or until the top of the cake is golden brown and firm. Serve with whipped cream or ice cream.
The recipe serves 6-8.
