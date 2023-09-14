Teacher faces charges for inappropriate relations with an ex-student in Howell County, Mo.

BAKERSFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The prosecutor in Howell County filed charges against a former Lutie School District teacher accused of inappropriate relations with a former student in another district.

Victoria Fowler faces three counts of statutory rape and one count of statutory sodomy.

Investigators say Fowler admitted to having sexual relations with the 16-year-old student on three dates in May and August. Investigators say she claimed the incidents happened on a property near Bakersfield in Howell County.

Fowler met the student as a teacher in a different school district. The Lutie School District hired Fowler for the 2023-2024 school year. District leaders fired her following the accusations.

“Regrettably, we recently had to make the difficult decision to let go of a newly hired teacher who came to us from another school district. The staff member is the subject of an ongoing investigation above the school district level. Due to the confidentiality surrounding personnel matters, we cannot disclose specific details at this time. While we understand that change can be challenging, please rest assured that we remain steadfast in our commitment to providing the best education and environment for your children. The welfare and education of our students are always our top priorities.”

Superintendent Kathalee Cole

