On Your Side: Missouri’s attorney general’s office wins default judgment against Phelps County pool company

By KY3 Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 10:03 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey announced a default judgment against Zechariah Hockersmith and ProCare Pools, LLC, of Phelps County for falsely promising to provide pool installation and maintenance services to Missouri homeowners.

State investigators say the company collected advance payments for work that was never completed. The judgment prohibits Hockersmith and ProCare Pools from advertising or selling pool repair or construction services in Missouri. The judgment orders Hockersmith and his business to pay approximately $99,000 in restitution, $9,900 to the Missouri Merchandising Practices Fund, and $6,000 in civil penalties. 

“As long as I’m Attorney General, my office will always pursue those who attempt to rip off Missouri consumers,” said Attorney General Bailey. “I couldn’t be more thrilled with this result. We will continue to work to protect consumers across the state.”

Attorney General Bailey encourages Missourians who believe they may have been victims of a construction scam to file a complaint with the Attorney General’s Office by calling the Consumer Protection Hotline at (800) 392-8222 or by submitting a complaint online at ago.mo.gov.

