61st Annual Steam-O-Rama moves to a new location in Ash Grove, Mo.

ASH GROVE, Mo. (KY3) - The 61st annual Steam-O-Rama event is happening this weekend at a new location between Ash Grove and Halltown.

Event organizers like Jeff Ruth say the move allotted them more space, from 34 to 140 acres.

“Well, trying to find a place that would work good location. With this being off of I-44. We’re hoping to see a lot of traffic come in here, new and expanded. With Republic, you know, we hated to lose those grounds because we’d been there for 60 years. But we were starting to outgrow that. So we figured it was time to branch out a little bit,” said Ruth.

The event runs from Thursday, September 14, to Sunday, September 17.

It will feature antique tractors, farm equipment, and, of course, the ever-popular steam engines.

There will also be fun events for the whole family, from kids activities to tractor pulls to a tractor rodeo.

Ruth says this event is for everyone.

“This is something that’s a little bit different and unique. You don’t see everywhere. We’re pretty proud of it. We’ve got the exhibits and displays. And they’re still in operation. With the steam engines, most of them are over 100 years old, and they’re still functioning,” said Ruth.

The event costs $10 to get in. Kids 12 and under are free. It’s at the Whinrey Homestead on 6065 State Highway O in Ash Grove.

To learn more about what will be featured at the event, click here.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.