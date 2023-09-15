Archery season for Missouri deer and turkey begins Friday

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Fall archery season is now open in Missouri.

The first part of the season runs until November 10. Each hunter is limited to two turkeys per day. Hunting is allowed a half-hour before sunrise to a half-hour after sunset.

“If you’re going to hunt on private property, make sure you have permission this year to be there,” said Francis Skalicky with the Missouri Department of Conservation.

The Missouri Conservation Department recommends that hunters ensure they’re harvesting legally and have valid permits.

