Barry County, Mo., residents gather to address increase in crime

CASSVILLE, Mo. (KY3) - A small Ozarks County has significant concerns about crime.

Thursday night, more than 100 people rallied in Barry County in hopes of making their neighborhoods safer.

”We had our first meeting to address issues in our community like burglary, theft, and drug issues,” said Donnie Stumpff, Barry County resident. “There were probably 100 people here tonight, and when I asked who had been recently robbed, almost everyone raised their hand.”

Stumpff grew up in Barry County. He wanted to unite people to brainstorm how to stop the crime spree.

”We have seen a high volume of thefts, suicide, domestic violence, and it’s hard to keep up and be everywhere with only two people,” said Sheriff Danny Boyd. “We are trying to do everything we can.”

Boyd says a short staff and a high turnover rate are not helping, and overtime leads to burnout.

”Our other deal is our jail because we had to shut down a pod,” said Boyd. “We had to cut holding people almost in half.”

Boyd says overall crime has increased at least 50%, and from Jan. 1-June 1. the department received more than 6000 calls for service.

Boyd says help is coming with a couple of future deputies going through academy training, plus a retired highway patrolman is ready to join the force.

In the meantime, people at the meeting said they are organizing stronger neighborhood watch groups.

