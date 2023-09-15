Cider Days returns to downtown Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Cider Days is back for its 25th year in Downtown Springfield.

The two-day event is filled with fun, including vendors, live entertainment, and more.

Event organizers like Hailey Magnus, say the event is a great way to get in the spirit of fall.

“When you leave the event, I hope that you are ready for fall. I hope that you have had your apple cider, you maybe picked out a pumpkin, you got some new decorations, but you are prepped and ready for the fall season to come in,” said Magnus.

The event is also a great way to boost the local community.

“The event truly supports your local community,” said Magnus. “Not only is it fun, not only are you going to find some of the coolest, most unique, best objects, craft, art that you’ll find in the area for fall especially, but each individual person that’s here probably has some connection to your community.”

The event runs through Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. It costs $5 to get in and enjoy the fun.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.