Fewer people are eating cereal as sales continue to fall, analysts say

Over the past decade, cereal has been falling out of favor with more and more Americans.
Over the past decade, cereal has been falling out of favor with more and more Americans.(WIBW | File image)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 4:29 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Cereal seems to be losing its star status at the breakfast table.

In the 1980s and ‘90s, cereal was front and center for many families. But over the past decade, the food has been falling out of favor with more and more Americans.

Health habits have shifted away from sugar and carbs to more protein options in the morning.

Cereal did have a brief resurgence during the pandemic, but sales fell off nearly 9% in 2021.

Industry tracker Circana reports sales continued to fall last year.

Kellogg’s announced that it will even be spinning off its North American cereal division into a brand-new company starting next month.

Analysts say to better fit an on-the-go lifestyle, consumers have been turning to frozen breakfast sandwiches, burritos, bars and shakes.

Kellogg’s move to spin off cereal to a new company will reportedly allow top management to put more focus on the grocery store snack aisle.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say a motorcyclist suffered serious injuries in a crash in Springfield on Wednesday.
Police identify motorcyclist killed in crash in Springfield, Mo., on Wednesday
Ozarks Unsolved: Dr. John Forsyth
OZARKS UNSOLVED: The mysterious death of Dr. John Forsyth
iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max feature a new, elevated flat-edge stainless steel design...
iPhone 12 emits too much radiation and Apple must take it off the market, agency says
Teacher faces charges for inappropriate relations with an ex-student in Howell County, Mo.
Highs nearing 80
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Scattered rain for some Saturday

Latest News

FILE - Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly speaks during a rally for teachers and education funding, April...
Kansas to no longer change transgender people’s birth certificates to reflect gender identities
FILE - Homes consumed in recent wildfires are seen in Lahaina, Hawaii, on Aug. 16, 2023....
Disaster relief worker from the Ozarks describes his time assisting victims of Maui wildfire
Disaster relief workers from the Ozarks have worked to assist the recovery efforts after...
Disaster relief worker from the Ozarks describes his time assisting victims of Maui wildfire
Craig Mold, farmer
Low wages, high costs: The survival of a small family farm