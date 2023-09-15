Foundation for Springfield Public Schools awards back-to-school grants

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Foundation for Springfield Public Schools announced the recipients for its yearly Back-to-School Grant Program.

The program funded 97 projects totaling $179,000. The program supports projects across the district, from classrooms to specific subjects like literacy and STEAM. The funds bring the community together with engagment projects and work focused on diversity, equity, and inclusion.

The foundation manages about 150 funds and scholarships.

