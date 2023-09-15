Foundation for Springfield Public Schools awards back-to-school grants

By KY3 Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 4:14 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Foundation for Springfield Public Schools announced the recipients for its yearly Back-to-School Grant Program.

The program funded 97 projects totaling $179,000. The program supports projects across the district, from classrooms to specific subjects like literacy and STEAM. The funds bring the community together with engagment projects and work focused on diversity, equity, and inclusion.

The foundation manages about 150 funds and scholarships.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say a motorcyclist suffered serious injuries in a crash in Springfield on Wednesday.
Police identify motorcyclist killed in crash in Springfield, Mo., on Wednesday
Ozarks Unsolved: Dr. John Forsyth
OZARKS UNSOLVED: The mysterious death of Dr. John Forsyth
iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max feature a new, elevated flat-edge stainless steel design...
iPhone 12 emits too much radiation and Apple must take it off the market, agency says
Teacher faces charges for inappropriate relations with an ex-student in Howell County, Mo.
Highs nearing 80
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Scattered rain for some Saturday

Latest News

According to Scott County Sheriff Wes Drury, a Union Pacific train derailed on Hwy. P, just...
[VIDEO] Train derailment closes portion of Hwy. P in Scott County, Mo.
KY3's Chris Bryant reports.
How construction on Missouri 86 near Hollister, Mo., will impact traffic for PBR event at Thunder Ridge Nature Arena
The Foundation for Springfield Public Schools announced the recipients for its yearly...
Foundation for Springfield Public Schools awards back-to-school grants
FILE - Homes consumed in recent wildfires are seen in Lahaina, Hawaii, on Aug. 16, 2023....
Disaster relief worker from the Ozarks describes his time assisting victims of Maui wildfire