How construction on Missouri 86 near Hollister, Mo., will impact traffic for PBR event at Thunder Ridge Nature Arena

HOLLISTER, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol says it will assist in traffic control for the PBR event at the Thunder Ridge Nature Arena near Hollister.

About a mile north of the US 65 and State Highway 86 interchange, signs warn travelers about increased traffic this weekend. Big Cedar Lodge and Bass Pro Shops are helping to fund the expansion project to widen the road and allow for a smoother traffic flow. The Missouri 86 construction from US 65 and 86 is near but is not part of the MoDOT’s Long Bridge Creek project.

Garth Brooks held a concert at Thunder Ridge Nature Arena to celebrate October’s opening. That event was overshadowed by traffic standstills and wait times near the intersection.

The PBR event this weekend is much smaller, with about 3,000 tickets sold for each night. Missouri Highway Patrol Sgt. Micheal McClure says officers will help with traffic flow if needed.

“Our role is to monitor traffic and help out the county with any traffic problems, and that will typically be at 65 and Missouri 86 with the stop light down there,” said Sgt. McClure. “So, we will have a trooper monitoring traffic at that spot throughout the weekend, and if traffic needs to be adjusted there with the stop lights, he is there to do that.”

A spokeswoman for Bass Pro said it is excited for the event and expects to share more updates on the construction soon.

“We are excited to host the PBR’s Thunder Days at Bass Pro Shops Thunder Ridge Nature Arena for the second year in a row,” said Roberts. “Development continues to progress on the Highway 86 expansion and within Thunder Ridge. We look forward to sharing more updates in the coming months ahead.”

