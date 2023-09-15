Lebanon, Mo to host recycling event Saturday morning

By Marina Silva
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 6:04 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LEBANON, Mo. (KY3) - The City of Lebanon is hosting a recycling event for people to drop off any of their recyclable items.

“You can bring in yard debris, which will be like leaves, grass clippings, branches, things of that nature, you can bring in household hazardous waste products. You can bring in cardboard, plastics, one and two tin cans, and aluminum,” said Kelly Roberts, a public works analyst.

For those who work during the week, it can be a chore to drop off recycling during normal business hours.

The drop-off event on Saturday is not just for people living in Lebanon.

”We have a lot of people that travel quite a distance to get here. We cover Camden, Miller, and Laclede counties for our recycling program. And there’s not a lot of options in those areas, either,” said Roberts.

Roberts says dropping off recycling here is one of the only ways to recycle in Laclede County.

”There are other companies that will take other products. It’s a pamphlet that we have with that list on our website,” said Roberts.

During the week, the recycling center is open from 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. But, one Saturday a month, it opens up to help those who can’t make it during the week.

Just head to the Public Works facility at 1401 West Commercial Street.

The recycling is free for those in Camden, Miller, and Laclede Counties, thanks to a grant.

