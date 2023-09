SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Brew at the Zoo is back for its 5th annual event on September 16th! Come enjoy a variety of beverages including beer, wine, and seltzers while exploring the zoo!

Get more information at https://dickersonparkzoo.org/

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.