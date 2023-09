SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - We are with The Lunar Lunchbox discussing the 9th annual MO Food Truck Fest! It will be on September 16th from 11am-7pm at Ozark Empire Fairgrounds!

Visit www.mofoodtruckfest.com for all event details!

