Springfield man charged after driving into a Greene County patrol car and resisting arrest

Larry Applegate
Larry Applegate(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 2:33 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Springfield man has been charged after driving into a Greene County Sheriff’s Office patrol car.

According to online court records, 33-year-old Larry Applegate is charged with resisting arrest.

According to investigators, on September 12, a Greene County deputy went to a home in the 2300 block of W. Brower Street to talk to some people about a felony fugitive investigation.

When the deputy pulled into the driveway of the house, he turned on his lights and parked in front of a Chevy Malibu. Investigators say the deputy was coming to a stop, when the driver of the Malibu, Applegate, accelerated at a high speed and hit the patrol car head-on before driving into the yard next door.

According to investigators, Applegate then drove down nearby neighborhood streets at speeds near 80 mph. The deputy was able to chase Applegate before losing him at Kansas Expressway, where there was a high volume of north and southbound traffic.

A little while later, authorities say the Malibu was found at a home near Division Street and Kansas Expressway. Applegate was not near the car at the time.

Authorities were able to arrest Appelgate in a wooded area off of Norton Road Friday morning. He is being held in the Greene County Jail on a $100,000 bond.

Some showers expected Saturday