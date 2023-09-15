Train derailment closes portion of Hwy. P in Scott County, Mo.

SCOTT COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A train derailment has closed a portion of Highway P in Scott County.

Emergency crews responded to a train derailment on Highway P near Perkins in Scott County, Mo. (Source: Scott City Fire Department/Facebook)

According to Scott County Sheriff Wes Drury, a Union Pacific train derailed on Hwy. P, just north of Perkins.

Sheriff Drury said 18 railcars have derailed, none with hazardous materials.

No injuries have been reported.

Delta Fire Protection District said the derailment was reported at 1:40 a.m. on Friday, September 15.

Emergency crews responded to a train derailment on Highway P near Perkins in Scott County, Mo. (Source: Delta Fire Protection District/Facebook)

Drury said Hwy. P will be closed between Perkins and Randles for an extended period of time for cleanup.

This is between County road 277 and south of County Road 266.

Railroad crews are working to clean up 18 railcars from the scene of a train derailment on Hwy. P near Perkins in Scott County, Mo. (Source: KFVS/Noland Cook)

Missouri Department of Transportation crews have placed barricades to block traffic.

Crews with the Scott County Sheriff’s Office, Delta Fire Protection District, Perkins Fire Department, Scott City Fire Department, Bell City Fire Department, Oran Fire Department, North Scott County Ambulance, Morley Police and Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to the scene.

According to the Scott City Fire Department, the Region E HSRT team was activated after learning the train may have possible hazardous materials on board and because some said they could smell a chemical.

Teams did a survey of both sides of the elevated track to determine if there were any hazards.

Scott City Fire said the HSRT team found that all hazards material cars were still safe and secured on the tracks.

The HSRT team response was then canceled.

