FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Scattered rain & t-storms for some Saturday

Good Friday evening, everyone. Our Friday has been a good one for us to get the weekend started. After another chilly start, we saw highs back in the upper 70s to lower 80s across much of the area. Some even pushed into the middle 70s and middle 80s with the increasing clouds this afternoon. Those clouds are hinting that two cold fronts at the surface and an upper-level storm system will change things up a bit for our Saturday.

Two cold fronts on the way for Saturday (KY3)

Upper-level trough coming in for Saturday (KY3)

While the evening stays dry as cloud cover continues to increase, the first cold front coming in by Saturday morning will fall apart. As it does, some widely scattered showers will move in from the northwest as we get closer to sunrise Saturday morning. Even with the first cold front dissipated by Saturday afternoon, enough lift and moisture will keep some scattered showers in the forecast through the day. It won’t be all-day rain chances, but the chances for showers will be there.

Widely scattered showers early Saturday morning (KY3)

Scattered showers Saturday afternoon (KY3)

By Saturday evening, the second cold front will approach us from the northwest. By 8 or 9 o’clock, we’re expecting that front to work with a little bit of unstable air to get a band of showers and t-storms to work into the region. While I’m not concerned about a severe threat, the storms coming in could be strong enough for brief moderate to heavy downpours and some wind gusts under 50 mph. These storms will fall apart as they near the I-44 corridor around the midnight hour going into Sunday morning. Then, we’ll be dry for Sunday with partly sunny skies turning mostly sunny. Given the setup with this system, areas that see rain will unfortunately be limited to half an inch or less in total.

Some t-storms to watch Saturday evening (KY3)

Low rain totals with Saturday's system (KY3)

Thankfully, those aren’t the only rain chances in the forecast. After a dry Monday and Tuesday with some upper-level ridging passing through, another upper-level low will strengthen as it comes across the western United States. That upper-level wave will send some energy our way to allow for mostly cloudy skies and chances for scattered showers and t-storms to come back into the forecast on Wednesday.

Scattered rain and t-storms next Wednesday (KY3)

This feature will keep scattered t-storm chances in the northern Ozarks on Thursday and some isolated t-storms in play for next Friday evening.

Scattered t-storms in northern Ozarks Thursday (KY3)

Rain chances pick up again next weekend (KY3)

Based on how next Wednesday through Friday could play out, those rain totals could range between a quarter of an inch to an inch of rain. Not only that, the heaviest of that rain wants to fall in the northwestern Ozarks where we still need to improve on the ongoing drought conditions. Plus, this storm system wants to keep more rain chances in the forecast through next weekend.

Potential rain totals by late next week (KY3)

As for temperatures, the increasing clouds won’t stop us from dropping into the upper 50s (some spots near 60°) for Saturday morning. With the clouds and scattered rain chances, highs should top out in the middle 70s for most. Some upper 70s will be possible, though, for some spots southeast of Springfield.

A bit chilly again for Saturday morning (KY3)

Mild for much of the area Saturday afternoon (KY3)

Behind both cold fronts, we’ll see lows drop back into the middle 50s for Sunday morning. Then, we’ll see highs back in the upper 70s across the Ozarks as skies turn mostly sunny through the day.

Upper 70s return Sunday afternoon (KY3)

With dry time and quiet skies Monday and Tuesday, we’ll see temperatures on the warm side to start the new week out.

80s early next week before a dip next Wednesday (KY3)

After lower 80s on Monday and middle 80s briefly on Tuesday, returning clouds and rain chances will force the highs back down into the upper 70s on Wednesday and lower 80s on Thursday. An early look at next weekend’s temperatures has highs in the middle 80s on Friday before we drop back into the middle 70s that Sunday.

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.