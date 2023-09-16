Kansas City Chiefs activate Chris Jones ahead of Sunday’s game

By Zoë Shriner and Gabe Swartz
Published: Sep. 16, 2023 at 1:16 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Less than a week after the end of Chris Jones’ contract holdout, the Kansas City Chiefs have activated him to play against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Chiefs made the announcement Saturday afternoon in a social media post.

Sunday’s game against the Jaguars will be the All-Pro defensive tackle’s first time in uniform this season.

At the end of July, Jones did not report to Chiefs training camp when the rest of his teammates, but posted photos of workouts and made cryptic messages throughout social media.

On Wednesday, Sept. 6, Jones held a press conference at the Ronald McDonald House in Kansas City. There, he said he wasn’t letting down his teammates and was just asking for a raise. Jones said he’s been working out and staying in shape.

The next day, he attended the Week 1 home-opener against the Detroit Lions and watched from a suite, forfeiting a more than $1 million game check. In total, he forfeited more than $3 million in fines, workout bonuses and game checks during the months-long absence from the team.

Then, on Sep. 11, the Chiefs announced that they had come to a new, one-year deal. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that no new years were added to the contract, but that Jones received “multiple incentives to earn considerably more money this season.”

ALSO READ: Chris Jones ends holdout, agrees to contract with Chiefs

Alongside Jones will be Practice Squad players RB La’Mical Perine and DT Matt Dickerson who were activated via Standard Elevation.

The post also states that CB Darius Rush has been waived.

29-year-old Jones is entering his eighth season in Kansas City this fall. He was selected with the 37th overall selection in the 2016 NFL Draft. In July 2020, he signed his previous deal, a four-year, $80 million extension, which featured $60 million in guarantees according to Spotrac.

ALSO READ: Here are the details of Chris Jones’ new 1-year contract with the Chiefs

