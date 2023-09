NEW MADRID, Mo. (KFVS) - The United States Geological Survey reported a magnitude 2.7 earthquake in southeast Missouri early Saturday morning.

According to a report from the USGS, it happened around 1:42 a.m. on September 16, 5.6 miles north of New Madrid, Mo.

It had a depth of 11.6 km and was felt by at least one person.

