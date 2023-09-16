More trash trouble across the Ozarks; GFL responds

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - We are learning of more trash trouble across the Ozarks.

GFL customers say trash is piling up in the eastern half of the Ozarks, from Elk Creek to Mountain Grove and West Plains to Willow Springs.

Robert Webb has been retired for six years. He enjoys sitting in his yard in Willow Springs to take in nature and the hummingbirds. Lately, he has spent more time calling his trash company of 18 years about weeks of missed pickups.

“I was put on hold, so we couldn’t get through to them, and always get this music online,” said Webb. “And after that, we turned around. My wife even tried to contact them online and get a request number. And it said they would contact us back within 48 hours. Well, they never contacted us.”

But Webb’s not the only one. Travis Brake owns and operates the Countryside Mobile and RV estates. He says GFL left a dumpster on his property. Because of liability issues, other hauling companies can’t touch it.

After he couldn’t get through to GFL, his family decided to take matters into their own hands.

“I’ve got some help from family members and a dump trailer,” said Brake. “And we unloaded all the trash from the dumpster into the dump trailer and then hauled it to the transfer station in West Plains and then, of course, had to pay to get rid of it. There is a minimum charge of $30 a ton. We had a half-ton.”

Webb retired from the sheriff’s office after 20-plus years of service to Howell County. He says after trying time and time again to get a hold of someone, he went back into investigation mode.

“Kind of like a dog with a bone, you know,” said Webb.

Webb figured his best bet would be reporting his issues to the Better Business Bureau after seeing our previous story earlier in the week.

“When I saw your story the other night, it was kind of the straw that broke the camel’s back.”

He says after that, he got a call from a supervisor with GFL, leaving his cans empty.

“They came and picked up all the trash,” said Webb. “I mean, it had been sitting out here over three weeks, the dumpster was full, I had to get extra trash cans and everything, and it was finally taken care of.”

We spoke with that same person from GFL who spoke with Mr. Webb. He told us that because of our story earlier this week, in addition to customer complaints, they have a plan to address it. He wouldn’t tell us what that plan is or any kind of timeline.

In the meantime, for those of you having issues with GFL, go to their website to file a complaint.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.