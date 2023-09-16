Republic, Mo. woman hit and killed by a car on I-44 after being involved in a separate crash

By KY3 Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2023 at 5:32 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LACLEDE COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A woman from Republic has died after being thrown from a car in one crash and then hit by a separate car on I-44 Saturday.

According to the first Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, around 1:15 a.m. Saturday, a Pontiac Grand AM, with four people in it, was heading west on I-44 near mile-marker 123.

The car started to go off the left side of the road, the driver then overcorrected, and the car went off the right side of the road and overturned, throwing 42-year-old Crystal Hassett out of the car.

Hassett was listed in serious condition in this report. The other three occupants of the car were taken to a Springfield hospital with minor injuries.

Moments later, in a second crash report, at 1:16 a.m., an unknown car hit Hassett while she was lying on the road from the crash mentioned above. She was pronounced dead around 2:30 a.m. by the Laclede County coroner.

That unknown car continued west on I-44.

This marks MSHP Troop I’s 21st fatal crash of 2023.

