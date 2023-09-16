Several animals rescued after fire at a Springfield mobile home park

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Several animals were rescued after a fire at a mobile home fire Saturday morning.

According to the Springfield Fire Department, the fire happened at the Chestnut Gardens Mobile Home Park in west Springfield.

Fire crews say the animals were removed from the trailer but could not provide an update on the condition of the animals. There were no people home at the time of the fire.

The mobile home sustained extensive damage.

