Shawnee church provides statement after youth pastor was charged in house fire

Richards held on a $5 million bond after stabbing wife and children and then setting fire to his home.(JOCO Inmate Search)
By Melonne McBride
Published: Sep. 16, 2023 at 5:45 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
SHAWNEE, Kan. (KCTV) - A Shawnee man, Matthew L. Richards, has been charged with pre-meditated murder and is currently being held on a $5 million bond.

Richards’ wife and children sustained several lacerations. Shawnee Police and Fire department responded to a house fire early Saturday morning.

Richards holds a position as a youth pastor at Crossroads Christian Church.

The Shawnee, Kansas church released a statement on Facebook Saturday afternoon.

We are aware of the situation involving our Children’s Pastor, Matt Richards. We are gathering more information and will have a full statement at a later time. Please be respectful of this situation, as it is still an ongoing investigation. And please join us in praying for the Richards family during this time. Due to the sensitive nature of this situation, we will not be livestreaming Sunday’s Services.

Senior Pastor Kurt Witten, Crossroads Christian Church

Richards arraignment is scheduled for Monday at 1:30 p.m.

