Springfield home invasion and assault lead police on chase

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -Along South Broadway in Springfield, police are actively searching for suspects involved in a home invasion and assault that occurred early this morning.

According to police, suspects forcibly entered a home, assaulting an occupant before making off with a motorcycle.

Springfield Police Department (SPD) officers were quick to respond, spotting the stolen motorcycle. A brief chase ensued, yet the suspects managed to evade capture.

The search for the suspects is ongoing, with law enforcement combing the area for any leads. Additionally, the K9 unit has been deployed to aid in the search.

This is a developing story...

