Warrant issued for Springfield man who hit a police car during a chase in 2022

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - An arrest warrant has been issued for a Springfield man who hit a police car during a chase in a stolen truck last year.

According to online court records, 46-year-old Raymond Richter is charged with first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle, resisting arrest, and resisting arrest creating a substantial risk of injury or death. A warrant for his arrest was issued Friday.

In January 2022, Springfield police officers spotted a stolen pick-up truck near Chestnut Expressway and National Avenue. Richter took off and was stopped when officers used spike strips.

The tires on the truck popped, and Richter crashed into the patrol car that was blocking traffic at Kansas Expressway and Division Street.

The chase finally ended at Kansas and Nichols about an hour after it started.

A few months later, Richter was arrested for robbing a Walmart on E. Kearney Street.

