FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Storm chances Saturday evening and calm skies for Sunday
Additional rain chances on the way next week
Good Saturday evening, everyone. Even behind one cold front that passed through earlier today, it was comfortably warm with highs back in the middle to upper 70s for much of the Ozarks. While the first front brought in a good deal of clouds and some scattered showers earlier in the day, one more cold front is coming in as we venture through the rest of the night.
That front, along with an upper-level wave, will keep chances for scattered showers and thunderstorms before we begin the overnight hours. An area of showers and storms ahead of the approaching cold front will impact areas northwest of Interstate 44 up until 11 o’clock tonight.
After the midnight hour, any remaining showers or storms should quickly weaken and be gone before we hit sunrise Sunday morning.
The rain chances for tonight should leave behind on average half an inch or less for spots that get the rain. Where any heavier pockets of rain can pass through, the amounts could go up to an inch before they move on.
Aside from a few potential areas of fog in the morning, we should have mostly sunny skies back in play for Sunday morning and to take us all the way through our Monday.
After dry weather Monday and for much of Tuesday, another frontal boundary will be coming in from the West by Tuesday evening. That, with some additional upper-level energy, we’ll ramp up chances for scattered showers and storms Tuesday night and into parts of your Wednesday.
For the rest of the week, we will be keeping an eye on a vigorous upper-level wave that will develop and work across the western half of the country.
This will allow for isolated showers on Thursday, isolated thunderstorms on Friday, and more rain chances to watch through next weekend.
If those rain chances can pan out and pass through the region, that could give much of the Ozarks some much needed rainfall between 1/4 inch on the low end and up to two inches on the high end.
As for temperatures, the passing cold front will leave us chilly for Sunday morning with lows back in the middle to upper 50s. Even with a northwest breeze and returning sunshine, it will stay comfortably warm with highs in the upper 70s to about 80°.
After another chilly start Monday morning, we’ll push highs back into the lower 80s for much of the Ozarks for the afternoon.
Rain or shine, the temperature trend will keep our highs close to average with the numbers briefly in the middle 80s on Tuesday and then in the upper 70s to lower 80s through the rest of the week.
An early look at next weekend shows rain chances sticking around. With some dry time, I’m expecting highs in the lower 80s on Friday and upper 70s for that Saturday and Sunday.
