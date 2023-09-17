FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Storm chances Saturday evening and calm skies for Sunday

Good Saturday evening, everyone. Even behind one cold front that passed through earlier today, it was comfortably warm with highs back in the middle to upper 70s for much of the Ozarks. While the first front brought in a good deal of clouds and some scattered showers earlier in the day, one more cold front is coming in as we venture through the rest of the night.

Another cold front coming in tonight (KY3)

That front, along with an upper-level wave, will keep chances for scattered showers and thunderstorms before we begin the overnight hours. An area of showers and storms ahead of the approaching cold front will impact areas northwest of Interstate 44 up until 11 o’clock tonight.

Storms to watch this evening (KY3)

After the midnight hour, any remaining showers or storms should quickly weaken and be gone before we hit sunrise Sunday morning.

Rain chances winding down overnight (KY3)

The rain chances for tonight should leave behind on average half an inch or less for spots that get the rain. Where any heavier pockets of rain can pass through, the amounts could go up to an inch before they move on.

Minor rain amounts for most tonight (KY3)

Aside from a few potential areas of fog in the morning, we should have mostly sunny skies back in play for Sunday morning and to take us all the way through our Monday.

Mostly clear with patchy fog for a few Sunday morning (KY3)

Mostly sunny for Monday (KY3)

After dry weather Monday and for much of Tuesday, another frontal boundary will be coming in from the West by Tuesday evening. That, with some additional upper-level energy, we’ll ramp up chances for scattered showers and storms Tuesday night and into parts of your Wednesday.

Rain chances return late Tuesday into Wednesday (KY3)

Rain chances continue at times Wednesday (KY3)

For the rest of the week, we will be keeping an eye on a vigorous upper-level wave that will develop and work across the western half of the country.

Upper wave to watch through late next week (KY3)

This will allow for isolated showers on Thursday, isolated thunderstorms on Friday, and more rain chances to watch through next weekend.

Rain chances into next weekend (KY3)

If those rain chances can pan out and pass through the region, that could give much of the Ozarks some much needed rainfall between 1/4 inch on the low end and up to two inches on the high end.

Beneficial rain possible later next week (KY3)

As for temperatures, the passing cold front will leave us chilly for Sunday morning with lows back in the middle to upper 50s. Even with a northwest breeze and returning sunshine, it will stay comfortably warm with highs in the upper 70s to about 80°.

Upper 70s to near 80 Sunday (KY3)

After another chilly start Monday morning, we’ll push highs back into the lower 80s for much of the Ozarks for the afternoon.

Lower 80s return Monday (KY3)

Rain or shine, the temperature trend will keep our highs close to average with the numbers briefly in the middle 80s on Tuesday and then in the upper 70s to lower 80s through the rest of the week.

Temperatures close to average next week (KY3)

An early look at next weekend shows rain chances sticking around. With some dry time, I’m expecting highs in the lower 80s on Friday and upper 70s for that Saturday and Sunday.

