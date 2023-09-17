Four people rescued after being trapped on a river in Hickory County

HICKORY COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - Four people were rescued Saturday night after being trapped on a river during a thunderstorm.

According to the Central Hickory County Fire and Rescue Facebook page, one of the four had a medical emergency and went underwater.

All four people were rescued safely and taken to ambulance crews for further attention.

The department credits Hickory County Dispatch with helping crews on scene find the people on the river.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.