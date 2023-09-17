Man killed in crash with unoccupied school bus on I-44 in Eureka

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 52-year-old man was killed in a crash with an unoccupied, personally owned, school bus on westbound I-44 at Six Flags Road Saturday morning.

According to a crash report by the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a school bus with no driver rolled into traffic on westbound I-44 around 1 a.m. on Saturday. That’s when Daniel Duncan, 52, of Pacific, Missouri, struck the back of the school bus.

MSHP told First Alert 4 that the school bus was not owned by any school district but was a personally owned bus. The bus had broken down on the shoulder of the highway and then rolled into a traffic lane.

Duncan was pronounced dead at the scene.

